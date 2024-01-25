Despite the prevailing market weakness in recent trading sessions, shares of Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, have maintained strong momentum, weathering the overall market downturn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In today's trading session, the stock achieved a significant milestone by reaching the 1,200 mark for the first time, marking the fifth consecutive day of record highs. This stellar performance has propelled the company's market capitalisation close to the ₹7 lakh crore mark.

With today's record high of ₹1,200 apiece, the company's market capitalisation touched ₹6.8 lakh crore. Remarkably, the company crossed ₹6 lakh crore on January 04, and it took just 15 trading sessions to add another ₹80,000 crore to the market cap.

For every ₹175 increase in its stock price, the company's market cap will surge by ₹one lakh crore. In the current month so far, the stock value has risen by 129 rupees, or 12.45%. This performance looks impressive when compared to the benchmark Nifty 50, which delivered a negative return of 1.74%.

Also Read: Airtel prepays ₹8,024 crore in spectrum fees {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zooming out, the stock has shown positive returns over the last five years. In CY19, CY20, and CY21, it increased by 59%, 12%, and 18%, respectively. In CY22 and CY23, the stock saw another surge of 18% and 28%, respectively. When cumulating these gains, the stock has surged by an impressive 267% during this period.

Global brokerage firm Bank of America Securities, in its latest report, upgraded Bharti Airtel’s rating to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’, citing potential benefits from the tariff increases, which are expected after a two-year hiatus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Indian telecom service providers are likely to raise tariffs by a significant 20% after the general elections, likely to be held in April-May," said the brokerage. Given the tariff hike expectations, the brokerage lifted the target price on the stock to ₹1,145 apiece. However, the stock is currently trading above the brokerage's target price.

Jefferies also lifted the target price on the stock to 1,300 apiece, maintaining a 'buy' rating.

Also Read: Vijay Kedia backed TAC Security files IPO papers with SEBI, to list with NSE Emerge {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal forecasts 50% YoY jump in Q3 net profit Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the telecom major to post a 50% jump in its net profit in Q3 FY24 to ₹3,000 crore from ₹2,000 crore last year. The brokerage expects 2.6% revenue growth on a sequential basis, led by 2.5%/2% QoQ growth in India Wireless and Airtel Africa.

It also expects India's wireless growth to be supported by 1%/1.5% QoQ growth in subscribers and ARPU and sees the EBITDA margin to improve by 20 basis points to 52.9%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!