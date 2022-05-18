Bharti Airtel shares plunge after Q4 results. What should investors do?

The telecom firm's revenue from operations rose over 22% to ₹31,500 cr during Q4 FY22, compared to the year-ago period. Airtel's Average Revenue Per User or ARPU, a key metrics for all telcos, came in at ₹178 for the quarter, up from ₹145 in Q4'21. Sequentially too, the APRU was notably higher than ₹163 logged in December quarter.