Bharti Airtel shares' rating upgraded to 'Buy', target price raised as Jefferies sees these key triggers1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:35 AM IST
- The brokerage has upgraded Bharti Airtel shares' rating to BUY after a 13% fall since November 2022
Bharti Airtel’s market share gains among 4G subscribers, hikes in voice tariffs and improving tariff outlook due to Govt’s support for Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL_ should help Bharti drive 13% growth in its mobile ARPUs over FY23-25, said global brokerage Jefferies which believes that market share gains are likely to accelerate amid 5G rollouts.
