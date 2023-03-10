“VIL may potentially be able to secure incremental funding given Govt's support but this is unlikely to match Bharti/Jio's capex plans of $9/25bn over the next three years. Furthermore, VIL is likely to witness accelerated market share losses as 5G becomes mainstream. Initials signs are already visible in recent market share trends where in VIL has lost 3 ppt market share in metro circles in 3QFY23. Per our calculations, Bharti's fair value could rise by ₹120/share in a duopoly," it added.