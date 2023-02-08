“Non-mobile businesses’ growth remained healthy (16% YoY). B2B revenue growth remained healthy. Airtel capitalised on increased demand for data leverage on adoption of new digital products launched in FY21. We will revise our estimates after the earnings call. We remain confident of the telecom industry taking tariff hikes in FY23-25E given current low returns of all industry participants. Airtel is best equipped to benefit from this and digitisation-led opportunities in mobile and non-mobile segments," the brokerage added.