Bharti Airtel shares slip after Q2 miss. Should you buy, sell or hold?1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 10:16 AM IST
- Bharti Airtel shares slipped nearly a per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's early trading session
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd slipped nearly a per cent to ₹823 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early trading session after the telecom operator posted an 89% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for September quarter to ₹2,145 crore, but still missed analysts’ estimates, prompting the company to call for another round of industry-wide tariff increases.