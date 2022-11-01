Bharti Airtel shares slip after Q2 miss. Should you buy, sell or hold?

“With two months left in 3QFY23 and upcoming state elections, tariff hikes are more likely to take place in 4Q. Also, network costs as well as SG&A costs are likely to rise faster amidst 5G rollout and launch. We cut our India mobile estimates by 1-8% to factor this. While Bharti's growth outlook remains strong (17%/20% India revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25), its 10x EV/Ebitda valuation for India business prices this in. Higher/earlier than expected tariff hikes can drive positive surprises," said global brokerage Jefferies. The brokerage house has downgraded its recommendation on Bharti Airtel shares' rating to Hold with target price of ₹855 apiece.

