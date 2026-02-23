Bharti Airtel shares to be in focus after ₹20,000 crore capital infusion in NBFC arm Airtel Money

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, after the company announced a ₹20,000 crore capital infusion move into its non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Airtel Money, according to an exchange filing.

In the NSE filing, Bharti Airtel will contribute 70% of the capital infusion through the promoter group, while bringing in 30% of the infusion from outside.

“The NBFC subsidiary will be capitalised with ₹20,000 crore to be injected over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70% with the promoter group via Bharti Enterprises Limited, bringing in the balance 30%,” Bharti Airtel informed the stock exchanges.

The company's move is to rapidly expand access to ‘simple, secured, and innovative’ digital financial services across India.

“Our NBFC expansion strengthens this foundation and reflects our ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready digital lending business - one that stands for trust, innovation, and financial inclusion,” said Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Money bags NBFC license On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Mint reported that Airtel Money received a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate its lending business operations.

This move will enable Airtel Money to carry out operations as a financial entity without accepting deposits from the public like any institutional lender, i.e., a bank. However, this license does not make RBI accept any responsibility or guarantee about the company's financial soundness or the correctness of any statements, representations or opinions.

Bharti Airtel share price trend Bharti Airtel shares closed 0.99% higher at ₹1,997 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,997.40 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data. The company announced its capital infusion update after the market operating hours on 23 February 2026.

Shares of Bharti Airtel have given stock market investors more than 256% returns on their investments in the last five years, and over 161% returns in the last three years. The company's stock has risen 21.82% in the last one-year period, NSE data shows.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Bharti Airtel's stock lost 5.37% so far in 2026, while the company shares were trading 1.60% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Bharti Airtel stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹2,174.50 on 21 November 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,559.50 on 28 February 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹11.38 trillion as of the stock market close on Monday, 23 February 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.