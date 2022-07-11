Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views, Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, "The Adani Group’s entry into the 5G spectrum race has spooked Bharti Airtel Ltd investors and the stock has witnessed an enormous sell-off today. This move is expected to increase competition, especially in the Enterprise services segment; however, there will be no impact on the consumer side of the business as the Adani Group clarified on Saturday that the intention to enter the telecom business is not aimed at consumer communication services, but to use 5G spectrum, if awarded for private network solutions. Nonetheless, we are positive on Bharti Airtel Ltd. as the company’s EBITDA margins are expected to rise due to further tariff hikes; this will further improve the company’s ability to generate free cash flows and deleverage its balance sheet. Additionally, the financial position remains strong and the outlay in the upcoming 5g auctions is expected to be reasonable."