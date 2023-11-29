Bharti Airtel stock breaches ₹1,000 mark for first time; m-cap nears ₹6 lakh crore
Bharti Airtel's stock reached an all-time high of ₹1,007 per share in today's trade, driving the company's market capitalisation close to ₹6,00,000 crore. The telecom provider has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 in the current year.
Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications services providers, achieved a historic milestone as its shares surged past the pivotal ₹1,000 mark for the first time. After multiple attempts in the past, today's trading session witnessed the stock successfully crossing this significant threshold, reaching an all-time high of ₹1,007 apiece, gaining 2.24%
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started