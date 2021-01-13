Bharti Airtel surges 6% on plans to raise foreign investment limit

"Further to our intimation dated January 21, 2020, we wish to inform you that in compliance of the FDI approval dated January 20, 2020, granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications, the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments. Accordingly, the company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 per cent with immediate effect," the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges after market hours on Tuesday.