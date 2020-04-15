NEW DELHI : Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has surpassed HDFC to become the country's fifth most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

At close of trade on Wednesday, Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at ₹2,78,206.15 crore, ₹1,987.86 crore more than that of HDFC's valuation of ₹2,76,218.29 crore on the BSE.

Shares of Bharti Airtel had gained in the last two trades, but closed on a marginally lower note on Wednesday, down 0.35 per cent at ₹509.95.

Mortgage lender HDFC's shares fell 3.61 per cent to close at ₹1,594.75.

RIL is the country's most valued firm with a valuation of ₹7,29,050.55 crore, followed by TCS ( ₹6,50,832.37 crore), HUL ( ₹5,38,992.08 crore), HDFC Bank ( ₹4,73,454.37 crore) and Bharti Airtel.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.