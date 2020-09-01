Bharti Airtel up 7%, Vodafone Idea tanks 17% post SC's AGR order

According to analysts at Angel Broking, “Banks with exposure towards VodafoneIdea corrected primarily owing to the street was expecting 15 or 20 years of staggered payment. We could see some pressure in the near term in select Banks with exposure to Vodafone Idea as staggered payment allowed for 10 years against the company /Government demanded 15/20 years, tomorrow the apex court will also give hearing on interest charged on the interest component for the moratorium."