Bharti Hexacom IPO likely to launch in April, seeks valuation over ₹28,000 crore: Report
Bharti Hexacom's IPO, seeking over ₹28,000 crore valuation, is set to launch in April. The IPO size is expected to be around ₹4,300 crore, with Telecommunications Consultants holding a 30% stake in the company.
Bharti Hexacom IPO is expected to launch in the first week of April and seek a valuation of more than ₹28,000 crore, reported CNBC-TV18 citing its sources.
