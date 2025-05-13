Bharti Hexacom Q4 Results: Net profit more than doubles by 110% to ₹468 crore, revenue up 22% YoY; Dividend declared

Bharti Hexacom Q4 Results: Bharti Hexacom announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Tuesday, May 13, reporting a surge of 432 per cent, almost more than double the consolidated net profit to ₹468.4 crore, compared to ₹222.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

The Bharti Airtel subsidiary's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 22.5 per cent to ₹2,289 crore, compared to ₹1,868 crore in the year-ago period. Bharti Hexacom is the licensed operator of wireless and fixed-line services under the Airtel brand in Rajasthan and the Northeast.

On the operational front, Bharti Hexacom's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 33 per cent in the March quarter to ₹1,167.8 crore compared to ₹877.8 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin stood at 51 per cent compared to 51.2 per cent last year.

The Board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10/- per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each; for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each.

Advertisement