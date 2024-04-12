Bharti Hexacom share price extends gains after dream debut. Buy, sell or hold?
Bharti Hexacom share price listed on NSE at ₹755 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹824.90 within a few minutes of the share listing
Stock market today: Bharti Hexacom share price today opened on the BSE and NSE at a whopping 32 percent premium against the issue price of ₹542 to ₹570 per equity share. Shares of the 'Airtel' brand owner company listed on BSE at ₹755.20 per share while on NSE, the issue opened at ₹755 apiece in the special pre-open session. However, after listing at a whopping 32 percent premium, Bharti Hexacom share price extended its listing gains further and touched an intraday high of ₹824.90 on NSE and ₹824.70 apiece on BSE.
