Bharti Hexacom share price rises to 52-week high on an agreement with a Adani entity

  • Stock Market Today: Bharti Hexacom share price gained in the intraday trades on Wednesday to scale 52 week highs as it announced an agreement with an Adani entity. The agreement is for acquisition of 400 MHZ spectrum

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated23 Apr 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Bharti Hexacom share price gained in the intraday trades on the BSE on Wednesday to scale 52 week highs. Bhari Hexacom announced on Tuesday post market hours about an agreement with an Adani entity to acquire 400 MHZ spectrum

Bharti Airte, Bharti Hexacom and Adani Data Network agreement

Bharti Hexacom in its release on the exchanges said that it will acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data Networks Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

 

As per the deatils on the exchanges the release said that Bharti Airtel Limited and its Subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. The definite agreement between Bharti Airtel Limited and its Subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited is for a definitive agreements with Adani Data Networksto acquire rights to use of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band in Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz)

Bharti Hexacom share price movement

Bharti Hexacom share price opened at 1665.95 on the BSE on Wednesday and at the time of opening, the share price of Bharti Hexacom was up 1.5% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1639.75. Bharti Hexacom share price thereafter gained further to intraday high of 1695.45, which meant gains of more than 2%. The levels of 1695.45 for Bharti Hexacom was the highest in last 1 year or 52-weeks. Thus Bharti Hexacom share price scaled 52 week high or 1 year high on the BSE. On the NSe also Bharti Hexacom share price scaled 52 week or 1 year high of 1697.90.

Bharti Hexacom Share price that had saeen 52 week or 1 year lows of RS 854.05 on the BSE in May 2024 , has however almost grow two folds to 52 wek high now. Bharti Hexacom share price has risen more than 20% in last one month and given phenomenal returns to the investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 

 

 

 

