Bharti Hexacom share price slumps nearly 4% on resignation of two directors post IPO completion
Bharti Hexacom share price fell nearly 4% as two directors resigned post IPO completion. Opening at ₹785.05 on BSE, the stock hit intraday low at ₹783 and high at ₹791.
Bharti Hexacom share price slumped nearly 4% on Monday's session after Sanjeev Kumar and Surajit Mandol resigned from the company's board of directors on Friday, April 12.
