Bharti Hexacom share price surged by up to 9.5 percent on July 16 after global brokerage JPMorgan initiated coverage on the stock with an 'overweight' rating. The brokerage set a price target of ₹1,280, projecting a 20 percent upside from the previous closing level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Hexacom's shares were trading at ₹1,128.7 on the NSE, during an intraday trade. Trading volumes were also higher, with 1.7 million shares exchanged, surpassing the one-month daily average of 1.1 million shares.

“Bharti Hexacom is the best play on market repair thesis, given its presence in wireless as compared to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea," the brokerage firm said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Hexacom stock has already doubled its IPO price within three months of being listed on the exchanges. However, JPMorgan's target is below its record high of ₹1,368.60, reached on June 26 last month.

The brokerage anticipates a 15 per cent tariff hike in both the 2025 and 2026 financial years, projected to drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% in revenue and 21% in EBITDA over the FY24-27 period.

Additionally, Hexacom's ARPU is only 2 per cent lower than Bharti's, indicating that its underlying returns are likely to remain superior. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to these tariff increases and reduced capital expenditures, the brokerage anticipates that dividend payouts will increase from 23 percent in FY24 to 34 percent in FY27, driven by the improving free cash flow.

The company also operates in two underserved regions, Rajasthan and the North East, which have lower telecom density, internet penetration, and postpaid subscriber rates.

Last month, Jefferies downgraded Bharti Hexacom shares from 'Buy' to 'Hold', while increasing its price target from ₹1,200 to ₹1,290. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Hexacom was the Bharti Group's first IPO since Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel) went public in 2012. The shares made their stock market debut in April 2024.

