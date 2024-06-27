Bharti Hexacom shares down 6% after Jefferies downgrades stock
Jefferies has reduced its earnings estimates for Bharti Hexacom by 4 percent to account for the spectrum expenditures.
Bharti Hexacom's share price dropped over 6 per cent on Thursday after Jefferies downgraded the stock from 'buy' to ‘hold’. However, the international brokerage increased its price target for the stock to ₹1,290 from the previous ₹1,200.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started