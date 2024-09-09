Bhatia Communications & Retail share price: Smallcap stock below ₹50 hits upper circuit on fixing dividend record date

Ankit Gohel
Published9 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Bhatia Communications & Retail share price was locked at upper circuit of 5% at 25.51 apiece on Monday after the company announced the record date for the final dividend. Bhatia Communications shares have hit upper circuit limit for the third straight session.

The Board of Directors of Bhatia Communications & Retail had recommended a final dividend of Re 0.01 per equity share having face value of 1 each, i.e 1%, at their meeting held on 29th May, 2024.

The said dividend has now been declared by the shareholders of the company at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 6, 2024. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders within the time prescribed under Companies Act, 2013, the company said in a BSE filing on September 7.

The company has fixed 24 September as the record date for the determination of members eligible for payment of final dividend approved by the members in the 16th AGM.

“Dividend entitlement will be to all those beneficial owners as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Tuesday, 24th September, 2024,” Bhatia Communications & Retail said.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is the retail distributor of mobile handsets, tablets, data-cards, Televisions, mobile accessories and mobile related products.

Bhatia Communications & Retail share price

Bhatia Communications share price has given decent returns and has rallied over 15% in the past one week. The stock has gained more than 22% in the past three months and 28% year-to-date (YTD).

In the past one year period, Bhatia Communications stock price has jumped over 39%, while it has surged 101% in three years.

At 11:10 am, Bhatia Communications & Retail share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit at 25.51 apiece on the BSE. The company was commanding a market capitalisation of 319.26 crore.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM IST
