Bhatia Communications sets record date for third interim dividend payable in FY26

Bhatia Communications & Retail has set February 20 as the record date for a third interim dividend of Re 0.01 per equity share for FY 2025–26. Investors must own shares before this date to qualify. The company reported improved revenue and net profit for the December quarter.

A Ksheerasagar
Published13 Feb 2026, 06:51 PM IST
The stock has remained under pressure lately, falling 27% over the last six months, including February.
The stock has remained under pressure lately, falling 27% over the last six months, including February. (Pixabay)

Bhatia Communications & Retail, a small-cap stock, has announced Friday, February 20, as the record date for the payment of a third interim dividend of Re 0.01 (1%) per equity share with a face value of 1 each for the financial year 2025–26.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares on or after the record date will not qualify investors for the dividend.

The board of directors, at its meeting today, approved the interim dividend and the financial results for the December-ending quarter. The company has not yet announced the dividend payment date.

Also Read | Coal India Q3: Net profit down 16% to ₹7,166 crore; dividend declared

"Declared 03rd Interim Dividend of Re. 0.01/- (1%) per equity share having a face value of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2025–26. The said interim dividend shall be paid to the shareholders within the stipulated time," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Bhatia Communications & Retail Q3 Results 2026

For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported revenue from operations of 174.54 crore, higher than the 126.80 crore reported in the same quarter last year. In the September quarter, revenue stood at 134.33 crore.

Also Read | Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit jumps 26% YoY; declares dividend of ₹29

On the operating front, the company posted an EBITDA of 7.36 crore, compared with 5.34 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins expanding to 4.3% from 4.2%. On the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of 4.90 crore, 37% higher than 3.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Looking at the stock’s performance, it has remained under pressure lately, falling 27% over the last six months, including February. The decline has left the stock trading 64% below its record peak of 59.50, touched in October 2022.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed CY25 with a decline of 17.55%. The weakness has continued into this year, with the stock falling 10% so far.

Also Read | IGL Q3 results: Profits rise 11% YoY to ₹392 cr; dividend declared

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

DividendRecord DateSmall Cap StocksBhatia Communications Retail India
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBhatia Communications sets record date for third interim dividend payable in FY26
More