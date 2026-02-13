Bhatia Communications sets record date for third interim dividend payable in FY26

Bhatia Communications & Retail, a small-cap stock, has announced Friday, February 20, as the record date for the payment of a third interim dividend of Re 0.01 (1%) per equity share with a face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2025–26.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares on or after the record date will not qualify investors for the dividend.

The board of directors, at its meeting today, approved the interim dividend and the financial results for the December-ending quarter. The company has not yet announced the dividend payment date.

"Declared 03rd Interim Dividend of Re. 0.01/- (1%) per equity share having a face value of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2025–26. The said interim dividend shall be paid to the shareholders within the stipulated time," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Bhatia Communications & Retail Q3 Results 2026 For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹174.54 crore, higher than the ₹126.80 crore reported in the same quarter last year. In the September quarter, revenue stood at ₹134.33 crore.

On the operating front, the company posted an EBITDA of ₹7.36 crore, compared with ₹5.34 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins expanding to 4.3% from 4.2%. On the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of ₹4.90 crore, 37% higher than ₹3.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Looking at the stock’s performance, it has remained under pressure lately, falling 27% over the last six months, including February. The decline has left the stock trading 64% below its record peak of ₹59.50, touched in October 2022.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed CY25 with a decline of 17.55%. The weakness has continued into this year, with the stock falling 10% so far.