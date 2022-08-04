Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah portfolio: Multibagger chemical stock doubles this year1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:41 AM IST
- Multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹330 to ₹680 in 2022, delivering 105% return to shareholders in YTD
Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah portfolio: Despite global equity markets reeling under the pressure of Russia-Ukraine war, concerns of inflation and slowdown, Indian stock market has managed to produced a good number of multibagger stocks in 2022. Shares of Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo Ltd are one of those multibagger stocks in 2022. The stock has rallied from around ₹330 apiece levels (close price on 31st December 2021 on NSE) to ₹680 per share levels today, delivering more than 100 per cent return to tis shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time.