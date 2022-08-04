Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah portfolio: Despite global equity markets reeling under the pressure of Russia-Ukraine war, concerns of inflation and slowdown, Indian stock market has managed to produced a good number of multibagger stocks in 2022. Shares of Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo Ltd are one of those multibagger stocks in 2022. The stock has rallied from around ₹330 apiece levels (close price on 31st December 2021 on NSE) to ₹680 per share levels today, delivering more than 100 per cent return to tis shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time.

Micro investors backing the stock

This multibagger chemical stock has backing of investors Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah and Madhu Sunil Mansharamani. As per the shareholding pattern of the chemical company Madhu Sunil Mansharamani holds 1.35 per cent stake in the company whereas Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah has 1.63 per cent shareholding in the company.

Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah shareholding

As mentioned earlier, Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah holds 2,80,165 shares or 1.63 per cent stake in the company in shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 quarter. However, in January to March 2022 quarter, ace investor was holding 3,03,832 shares of the company or 1.77 per cent stake in the company. This means the investor has booked partial profit in the stock after more than 100 per cent appreciation in the stock in YTD time.

Madhu Mansharamani shareholding

According to the shareholding pattern of Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, Madhu Mansharamani holds 2,31,822 shares or 1.35 per cent stake in the company, which is unchanged from his shareholding in January to March 2022 quarter.

Sree Rayalaseema share price details

In last one month, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from ₹417 to ₹680 apiece levels, recording near 60 per cent rise in this period whereas in last six months, it has delivered around 85 per cent return to its positional share holders. We have already told that the stock has risen from ₹330 to ₹680 levels, logging around 105 per cent return in 2022.