‘Bheek maangne ka tareeka...’: Ashneer Grover hits back at ₹900 cr donation demand after wife’s remarks spark backlash

A social media exchange involving former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has gone viral after an X user sarcastically urged him to donate his reported ₹900 crore fortune following controversial remarks made by his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, on poverty and family size.

The debate began after Madhuri Jain Grover’s appearance on the reality show Lock Upp 2, where she spoke about family planning while sharing a personal anecdote. She revealed that she and Ashneer Grover had wanted to have a third child but were unable to do so.

During the conversation, she remarked that many wealthy families have three children and suggested that the “Hum Do, Humare Do” concept does not necessarily apply to everyone. Her comments drew widespread criticism after she implied that affluent families with more children tend to become wealthier, whereas poor families with more children often become poorer.

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The remarks quickly sparked a debate on social media, with many users arguing that poverty is influenced by a combination of factors such as education, employment opportunities, healthcare, and access to resources — not merely the number of children in a household.

X user questions Grover’s wealth Amid the backlash, content creator Nalini Unagar tagged Ashneer Grover in a post on X, questioning the logic behind the comments.

Referring to Grover’s reported net worth of around ₹900 crore, she argued that if larger families contribute to poverty among the less affluent, then wealthy individuals should also consider redistributing their wealth instead of preserving it for their own children.

In a sarcastic post, she suggested that Grover could donate ₹900 crore to nearly 1,800 families by giving ₹50 lakh to each, claiming that such a move could help thousands of children. She further quipped that after donating his wealth, he could “move to the Himalayas and become a monk,” while also asking other wealthy individuals to follow suit if they truly wanted to eliminate poverty.

Ashneer Grover’s one-line reply Grover responded in his trademark style with a brief Hindi one-liner that quickly gained traction online.

“Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already - itne mein itna hi milega :).”

The entrepreneur implied that the post was essentially a casual way of asking for donations. He also joked that his wife’s “gyaan” (advice) was all people would receive.

The response was widely shared across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions. While several users praised it as a classic Ashneer Grover-style comeback, others argued that it sidestepped the criticism surrounding Madhuri Jain Grover's original remarks.

Debate continues online Unagar later doubled down on her criticism, asserting that poverty should not determine whether people choose to have children. In a follow-up post, she cited personalities including Rajinikanth, Boman Irani, Oprah Winfrey, Charlie Chaplin and Kalpana Saroj as examples of individuals who rose from humble beginnings to achieve extraordinary success.

According to her, being born into a poor family does not limit a person’s future, as success ultimately depends on mindset, skills and opportunities. She also argued that wealth alone is no guarantee of future success, noting that even children born into affluent families can lose their fortunes without the right capabilities.