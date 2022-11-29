BHEL, 2 other stocks under F&O ban on NSE today1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 07:48 AM IST
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.