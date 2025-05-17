BHEL, Ashok Leyland to Hyundai Motor: 6 companies that declared dividend

Dividend Stocks: BHEL, Ashok Leyland, Hyundai Motor, Emami , SKF India and Bharat Bijlee were among 6 key company that declared dividend, mostly post Q4 Results: Check details on dividend declared and record date etc

Dividend Details Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited or BHEL- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has recommended Final Dividend @ 25% (taking into consideration the dividend declared and face value of BHEL shares) The same comes at Rs. 0.50 per share having face value of Rs. 2/- each, on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2024-25. BHEL in its release said that the final Dividend, if declared by the Company in the Annual General Meeting shall be paid or dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.

Ashok Leyland Ltd - The board of directors of Ashok Leyland announced a second interim dividend of Rs. 4.25 per equity share of Re. 1 each for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025.

Ashok Leyland dividend distribution date- On or before June 14, 2025, the aforementioned second interim dividend would be distributed.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd- The board of Hyundai Motors has suggested a dividend of ₹21 per share, or 21% of the share's having face value of ₹10. The dividend as per Hyundai Motor is Subject to shareholder approval.

SKF India Limited- For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, the SKF Board recommended to the members a final dividend of Rs. 14.5/-per equity share. This dividend, if declared and authorized by the members at the AGM, will be paid or sent within 30 days of the next Annual General Meeting (or "AGM"). The AGM is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 06th August 2025

Emami Limited- During the celebration of Emami's 50th anniversary, it was announced that 43,65,00,000 equity shares of the firm would receive a special dividend of the 3rd Interim Dividend @200%, (taking into consideration the face value of shares) . The same comes to Rs. 2/- each per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each, for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Emami Record date-Thursday, May 22, 2025, is the record date for determining which members are eligible to receive the interim dividend.

Bharat Bijlee Limited- The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹35/-for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹5/-each. The same is dividend of 700% taking face value of share into consideration.

If approved by the shareholders at the company's 78th Annual General Meeting (or "AGM"), the dividend will be distributed to the shareholders within 30 days of the AGM date.