BHEL, Balrampur Chini, GNFC, 3 other stocks under F&O ban on NSE today2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 07:42 AM IST
- These stocks have been put on ban under F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the MWPL, as per NSE
A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 17, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.