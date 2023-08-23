BHEL, Delta Corp, Escorts, and 8 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Aug 24

A total of eleven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, August 24, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed in positive territory on Wednesday on gains led by banking heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI.

Sensex closed 213.27 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 65,433.30 while the Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,444, up 47.55 points, or 0.25 per cent.