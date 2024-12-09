Nuclear power: Two stocks tapping into a huge but restricted opportunity
Summary
- India’s nuclear power sector offers a unique blend of opportunity and constraint—promising significant growth but limited by strict regulation and a small pipeline of projects. Companies like BHEL and HCC could play a key role in advancing the nation’s low-carbon energy ambitions.
The growing Indian economy has significantly increased the demand for electricity. India, now the third-largest producer of electricity, is not only focused on enhancing production but also on reducing its carbon footprint. As a result, the country is steadily shifting to renewable energy sources such as hydro, solar, and wind, alongside exploring nuclear energy.
Read this | Institutions don't see value in these three stocks. But Dolly Khanna does.
Nuclear power plays a vital role in India's energy generation strategy. According to data from the ministry of power, as of October, the installed capacity across 24 operational nuclear reactors stands at 8,180 MW, accounting for approximately 1.8% of the country's total installed electricity capacity. Non-fossil fuel sources, including renewables and nuclear energy, collectively contribute to about 46.3% of India's total installed electricity generation capacity as of 30 September.
A report by the World Nuclear Association cites a 2018 statement by the Indian government, projecting nuclear power capacity to reach 22.5 GW by 2031. This marks a substantial 2.7x growth compared to the current capacity of approximately 8.2 GW.
This raises a key question: which companies are linked to nuclear power generation, and which stand to benefit from this growth trajectory?