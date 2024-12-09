Nuclear power: Two stocks tapping into a huge but restricted opportunity

Challenges in nuclear power

The nuclear power industry in India operates within a highly regulated framework, with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) controlling and monitoring all aspects under the Government of India. Companies such as BHEL and HCC are typically outsourced for construction and commissioning of nuclear plants, while the DAE handles the design, and NPCIL is responsible for the operations of nuclear reactors. Currently, NPCIL operates 24 nuclear power reactors with a total capacity of 8,180 MW.