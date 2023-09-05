A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

BHEL, India Cements, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, September 5, amid positive domestic macroeconomic data. Domestically focused mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the blue-chips setting new highs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 152.12 points or 0.23 per cent at 65,780.26 level while the Nifty also closed at 19,574.90 level, up 46.10 points or 0.24 per cent. The benchmark Nifty 50 has added 1.67 per cent in the last three sessions after India's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 7.8 per cent, the fastest pace in a year.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained a percent to hit an all-time high, riding past 40,000-mark on Tuesday led by a strong bullish momentum in midcap stocks. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has increased by more than 30 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index has increased by more than 27 per cent so far this year.

