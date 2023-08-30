BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance placed under F&O ban on NSE for August 31

Two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, August 31, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BHEL and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the two stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed flat on Wednesday, August 30, dragged by losses led by banking and financial heavyweights amid weak global cues as investors remained cautious ahead of key macroeconomic numbers in India and US. Most of the European stocks were trading in the negative territory while Asian shares ended the day on a mixed note.

Sensex opened 236 points higher at 65,311.58 against the previous close of 65,075.82 and rose 383 points to hit the intraday high of 65,458.70. The Nifty50 hit an intraday high of 19,452.80 during the session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the market witnessed a sudden fag-end selling which erased almost all its gains. Sensex closed at 65,087.25, up 11 points while the Nifty50 settled at 19,347.45, up 5 points.