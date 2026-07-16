BHEL Q1 results: BHEL swings to ₹376.71 crore net profit in June quarter

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Thursday, 16 July, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹376.71 crore in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), supported by increased income.

It had clocked a loss of ₹455.50 crore in the corresponding first quarter of the preceding 2025-26 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

During April-June, the company's total income rose to ₹7,911.86 crore from ₹5,658.07 crore in the year-ago period.

In Q1FY27, BHEL expenses stood at ₹7,415.62 crore as against ₹6,269.78 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The major share of revenues ( ₹5,919.50 crore) came in from the power segment, higher from ₹3,898.86 crore a year ago.

Also Read | Three PSU stocks with strong expansion plans

BHEL, a Maharatna PSU (public sector undertaking), is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies of its kind in India, engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services, with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of the economy.