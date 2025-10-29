BHEL Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: PSU likely to return to black as net profit expected to double YoY with strong revenue growth

BHEL Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) will announce its Q2 results today. The board of directors of the PSU defence and capital goods company will meet on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

BHEL Q2 Results Preview

BHEL is expected to report strong revenue growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as well as and on a sequential basis, leading to the company turning profitable after posting a loss in the previous quarter.

Analysts expect a BHEL Q2 net profit to double on a YoY basis, with revenue estimated to jump around 20% YoY, driven by healthy order book and execution. EBITDA is expected to improve due to operating leverage and better orders mix.

However, the lingering impact of legacy low margin projects are expected to keep margins depressed. Newer projects are likely to enter the sale recognition phase Q4FY26 onwards, which will post a turnaround by FY27.

BHEL share price traded over 3% higher on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of Q2 results today.

