BHEL Q2 results 2026 today: Should you buy, sell or hold PSU stock ahead of earnings announcement?

BHEL Q2 results 2026 today: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is all set to announce its Q2 results FY27, today. The state-owned company’s board is set to meet on Wednesday, October 14, to consider and approve its financial results for the September quarter.

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BHEL share price ended in green on Tuesday, closed 0.56% higher at ₹442.35 ahead of the Q2 results announcement.

BHEL Q2 results FY27 preview According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, upcoming Q2FY27 financial results of the PSU company are expected to be positive driven by strong double-digit top-line growth and a significant multi-fold jump in net profitability over the prior-year period.

“Beyond the core revenue and profit metrics, the commentary accompanying the release will likely highlight expanding EBITDA margins, driven by superior operating leverage and favorable project mix execution,” Srivastava said.

She further added that driven by the country's accelerating energy demand, aggressive thermal capacity additions, and a strategic push toward domestic manufacturing, BHEL is uniquely positioned to leverage its decades-old engineering heritage.

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The market will closely watch management's commentary regarding working capital efficiency, cash generation, and the rate of fresh order intake in thermal and industrial segments.

BHEL share price - What should investors do ahead of Q2 results 2026? Srivastava said that long-term investors look beyond near-term price fluctuations, can consider it for value investment, adding that the core investment premise is anchored in a swelling order book, diversified exposure across transmission, renewables, and defense, and an accelerating pace of execution.

“Operational efficiency, leaner cost structures, and tighter control over working capital cycles are expected to progressively expand margins and improve balance sheet quality over time,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that BHEL’s technical setup looks positive, indicating the possibility of further upside in the near term.

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“The stock can potentially move towards the targets of ₹448, ₹460 and ₹474. Traders should maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹420 to manage downside risk,” Ojha said.

BHEL share price performance BHEL shares have delivered strong returns over the longer term, despite some recent volatility. The stock has declined 1.37% over the past week, while gaining 2.63% over the past month.

On a year-to-date basis, BHEL shares have surged 51.78%, while the stock has gained 90.31% over the past year.

BHEL has generated significant returns for long-term investors, with its share price giving multibagger returns of 244.64% over the past three years and 495% over the past five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.