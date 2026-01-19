BHEL Q3 Results: Defence PSU’s profit surges 190% YoY to ₹390 crore; revenue up 16%

BHEL share price has fallen over 6% in one month, and has gained 11% in three months. The PSU defence stock has risen by just 3% in six months, while it has rallied 21% in one year. Over the past three years, BHEL stock price has jumped 223%.

Published19 Jan 2026, 11:51 AM IST
BHEL share price has delivered multibagger returns of 550% over the past five years.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), the state-run defence company, reported a consolidated net profit of 390.40 crore for the third quarter of FY26, registering a strong growth of 190% from 134.70 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit rose 4.13% from 374.89 crore in the September quarter.

BHEL’s revenue from operations in Q3FY26 increased 16.4% to 8,473.10 from 7,277.09 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Other income of the PSU during the December 2025 quarter surged 102% to 218.75 crore from 107.91 crore, YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Q3FY26 increased 79% to 545 crore from 304.5 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 6.4% from 4.2%, YoY.

Short closure of Karkhiyaon plant

In 2024, the board of directors of BHEL had approved a capital investment scheme for the establishment of a new plant at Karkhiyaon, Varanasi.

The company’s board at its meeting held today has approved short closure of the above scheme, considering the current business landscape.

“The products originally planned for the new plant at Karkhiyaon, Varanasi, are now being planned at other BHEL locations,” BHEL said in a regulatory filing on Monday, January 19.

BHEL Share Price History

BHEL share price has fallen over 6% in one month, and has gained 11% in three months. The PSU defence stock has risen by just 3% in six months, while it has rallied 21% in one year. Over the past three years, BHEL stock price has jumped 223%, and it has delivered multibagger returns of 550% over the past five years.

At 11:50 AM, BHEL share price was trading 0.77% lower at 263.50 apiece on the BSE.

