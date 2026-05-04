BHEL Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps nearly threefold to ₹1,290 crore; declares a final dividend of ₹1.40 for FY26

BHEL Q4 results 2026: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a Maharatna PSU (public sector undertaking) company, on Monday, 4 May, reported a strong 156% year-on-year (YoY), or nearly threefold (2.6 times) jump in its consolidated profit to ₹1,290.47 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹504.45 crore.

Profit before exceptional items and taxes stood at ₹1,710.81 crore, up 146% from ₹694.50 crore in Q4FY25.

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Revenue from operations for Q4FY26 saw a 37% YoY jump, coming at ₹12,310.37 crore. In the corresponding quarter of FY25, its revenue was ₹8,993.37 crore.

Also Read | Q4 results 2026: BHEL to Ambuja Cements among firms to declare Q4 results today

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 103% YoY to ₹2,013 crore from ₹991 crore in the same quarter last year, while EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 16.35% against 11.02% in the previous financial year, rising 533 basis points YoY.

BHEL's total expenses during the quarter also increased by 28.3% to ₹10,842.69 crore from ₹8,448.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, BHEL's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.40 per share of ₹2 each for FY26, which will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting.

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For the entire financial year 2026, PSU's profit jumped 200%, or threefold, to ₹1,600.26 crore from ₹533.90 crore in FY25.

For FY26, revenue increased by 19% YoY to ₹33,782.18 crore from ₹28,339.48 crore in FY25.

As per the company's exchange filing, BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services Pvt. Ltd (BGGTS), Raichur Power Corporation Ltd. (RPCL), NTPC-BHEL Power Projects Pvt. Ltd. (NBPPL) and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) are its joint ventures.

The PSU stock jumped more than 13% to its 52-week high of ₹398.90 on the BSE on Monday.

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