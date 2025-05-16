BHEL Q4 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹504 crore; revenue jumps 9% YoY

BHEL Q4 Results: BHEL has declared results for the quarter ended March 2025. The company's net profit rose just 3 percent to ₹504.45 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹489.6 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, sequentially, its net profit surged 273 percent from ₹135 crore in the December quarter.

Moreover, its revenue from operations came in at ₹8993 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 9 percent from ₹8260 crore in the same quarter last year. On a QoQ basis, it jumped 23.5 percent from ₹7277 crore.

The company reported a slight uptick in its power segment revenue, which increased from ₹6,168 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹6,192 crore in Q4FY25. Meanwhile, revenue from its industry segment surged 34 percent year-on-year, rising to ₹2,801 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹2,092 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dividend The firm also declared final dividend of 50 paise per share for FY25.

“The Board has recommended Final Dividend @ 25% (Rs. 0.50 per share of Rs. 2/- each) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2024-25. Final Dividend, if declared by the Company in the Annual General Meeting shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting,” it said in an regulatory filing.

Stock Price Trend The PSU stock rallied up to 5.7 percent during the session, hitting an intraday high of ₹259.90. Despite this, it remains down 16 percent over the past one year. However, recent months have shown signs of recovery — the stock has gained over 10 percent so far in May, building on a nearly 5 percent rise in April and a strong 20.8 percent surge in March. Earlier in the year, it had declined 14 percent in February and 9 percent in January.

