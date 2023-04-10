BHEL rises 5% in 2-day rally; Prabhudas Lilladher says can accumulate this stock1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- Prabhudas Lilladher said, the 200 DMA lies near 66 levels along with a double bottom pattern. Technically, at 65 levels, well supported by the 200 DMA, Double Bottom formation, and 50% retracement levels, the stock has resistance around 79 levels.
Government-backed industrial valve manufacturing company, BHEL has gained by nearly 7% on Dalal Street in a two days rally. BHEL extended its upside on Monday and crossed the ₹72 mark. Following this, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher believes that this CPSU stock has given good correction and is well placed for a potential rise ahead. Parekh sees over 19% upside in BHEL in the coming days.
