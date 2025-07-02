BHEL sets board meeting date to reschedule record date for final dividend

PSU stock Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced a board meeting to reschedule the record date for its final dividend for FY25, citing administrative reasons. The development follows its earlier communication regarding the AGM, originally scheduled for July 25.

In an exchange filing, BHEL informed shareholders that its 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM), initially slated for July 25, 2025, will be rescheduled. “Further to our earlier communications dated 19.06.2025, it is informed that in view of certain administrative reasons, the Company has decided to reschedule the next AGM,” BHEL said. It added that the revised date for the AGM, along with the new record date for the final dividend and payment timeline, will be announced later. The board has recommended a final dividend of 25 percent or ₹0.50 per share for FY25. The record date had earlier been fixed as July 11, 2025.

₹ 6,500 Crore Order from Adani Power Adding to its business momentum, BHEL recently secured a significant order from Adani Power. The Letter of Award (LoA) pertains to the supply and supervision of six thermal power units of 800 MW each. The order includes steam turbine generators and related auxiliaries. As per BHEL’s exchange release, the total contract value is pegged at around ₹6,500 crore, excluding GST, and will be executed as per the customer’s project schedule.

Strong Financial and Order Book Performance BHEL continues to demonstrate a financial turnaround. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹504.45 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹489.62 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose to ₹9,142.64 crore versus ₹8,416.84 crore year-on-year. For the full financial year FY25, net profit more than doubled to ₹533.90 crore from ₹282.22 crore in FY24, while total income surged to ₹28,804.79 crore from ₹24,439.05 crore.

As of March 31, 2025, BHEL’s order book stood at ₹1,95,922 crore, with the power segment contributing around 75 percent. The new Adani Power order pushes the order book above the ₹2 lakh crore mark. The PSU also recorded its highest-ever annual order inflows of ₹92,534 crore in FY25, with ₹81,349 crore from the power sector alone.

Stock Movement Despite strong fundamentals and a robust pipeline, BHEL’s stock dipped 2 percent to a day’s low of ₹259.30 on July 2. It is currently trading about 23 percent below its 52-week high of ₹335.40 hit in July 2024, though well above its 52-week low of ₹176 reached in March 2025. Over the past year, the PSU stock has declined nearly 13 percent. However, it has shown consistent gains in recent months — up 2.5 percent in June, 14.5 percent in May, 4.8 percent in April, and a strong 20.8 percent rally in March.