BHEL share price cracks almost 8% after Q4 result; what should you do with the stock? Here's what experts say
BHEL share price has seen strong gains over the last year, surging almost 300 per cent. At the previous close of ₹319.20, BHEL share price has nearly quadrupled investors' money over the past year.
BHEL share price: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) cracked almost 8 per cent in early deals on BSE on Wednesday, May 22, a day after the company reported its March quarter (Q4) scorecard. BHEL share price opened at ₹305 against its previous close of ₹319.20 and crashed about 7.6 per cent to hit the level of ₹295. The stock, however, pared losses soon and traded 4.61 per cent lower at ₹304.50 apiece around 9:20 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.07 per cent up at 74,005 at that time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started