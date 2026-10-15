BHEL share price crashes 5% on profit booking after Q2 results: Buy or sell? Brokerages suggest this

BHEL share price today: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) fell nearly 5% on Thursday, 15 October, despite the state-owned engineering major reporting a sharp rise in its September-quarter earnings. The stock had gained almost 4% in the previous session following the announcement of its Q2 results.

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BHEL reported a more than two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to ₹820.94 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹374.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement was supported by higher revenue from its power and industry businesses.

The company's total income rose 24% year-on-year to ₹9,553.01 crore in Q2, from ₹7,686.11 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Revenue from the power segment increased to ₹6,637.90 crore from ₹5,675.64 crore a year ago. The industry business also recorded growth, with revenue rising to ₹2,662.45 crore from ₹1,836.16 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, BHEL's expenses climbed to ₹8,482.40 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹7,201.54 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector, with operations spanning power generation equipment and industrial systems.

BHEL share price - Should you buy or sell? Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and raised its target price to ₹540 from ₹530, citing strong execution, improving margins and earnings growth prospects. The brokerage expects execution-led EBITDA margin expansion to 13.8% by FY29 and projects a 53% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings per share (EPS) over FY26–FY29.

Nuvama said BHEL reported a strong Q2FY27 performance, with revenue rising 24% year-on-year and EBITDA margin expanding 330 basis points to 11%, well above the consensus estimate of 8.5%. Gross margin increased 590 basis points to 36.5%, reflecting the ramp-up of newer orders secured at better prices.

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However, fresh order inflows declined 85% year-on-year, taking the order book to ₹2.6 lakh crore, equivalent to 7.6 times FY26 sales. Nuvama cut its FY27 EPS estimate by 12% following management’s commissioning guidance. Its revised target price values BHEL at 38 times estimated FY28 EPS.

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JM Financial also maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on BHEL and raised its target price to ₹535 from an earlier level, valuing the stock at 30 times estimated September 2028 EPS. The brokerage cited improving execution, higher gross margins, a promising thermal power project pipeline and the company’s net cash position of ₹4,600 crore.

JM Financial said BHEL’s Q2FY27 revenue rose 24% year-on-year to ₹9,300 crore, while gross margin improved to around 37%. EBITDA margin expanded to 11%, and net profit increased 119% year-on-year to ₹800 crore.

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Revenue from the power and industry segments grew 17% and 45%, respectively. The brokerage also highlighted improved working capital, with the cycle declining to 141 days from 164 days in FY26, supported by stronger collections and lower interest expenses.

JM Financial raised its FY28 and FY29 EBITDA margin estimates to 13.2% and 15%, respectively, from 12.2% and 14.3% earlier, citing the improvement in execution and gross margins.

BHEL share price today BHEL share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹453.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹441.20 per share.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the stock has been volatile over the past few sessions following its quarterly results. However, it continues to trade above its 20-day and 50-day DEMA, indicating that the broader trend remains positive.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.