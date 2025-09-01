BHEL share price: Defence stock gains over 2% after signing agreement with DRDO

BHEL share price gained over 2% on Monday after the company announced signing of an agreement with a research laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The defence stock rose as much as 2.52% to ₹213.20 apiece on the BSE.

The state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said that it signed a License Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, a research laboratory of the DRDO.

The scope of business operation of agreement includes the LAToT for the manufacture of Fused Silica Radar Domes by Cold Isostatic Pressing and Sintering Route.

DMRL has transferred this critical technology to BHEL. The Fused Silica Radar Domes Technology acquired from DMRL shall help BHEL to indigenously manufacture radar domes - a key component for seeker-based guidance in India’s missile programmes - strengthening India’s self-reliance in strategic defence systems, BHEL said in a regulatory filing on August 30.

The details of consideration in agreement and other significant terms and conditions of agreement have been kept confidential.

BHEL’s order inflow during the quarter ended June 2025 was ₹13,445 crore. As of 30 June 2025, the company’s total outstanding order book was ₹2,04,375 crore.

BHEL Share Price Performance BHEL share price has fallen over 8% in one month and 19% in three months. The PSU defence stock has rallied 18% in six months, but has declined 9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, BHEL stock price has dropped 27%.

However, over the long-term, the defence stock has delivered strong returns. BHEL share price has jumped 56% in two years and has given multibagger returns of 450% in five years.

At 10:25 AM, BHEL share price was trading 1.76% higher at ₹211.60 apiece on the BSE.