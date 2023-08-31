BHEL share price hits 52-week high after ₹15,530 crore order from NTPC1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST
BHEL has secured the order for setting up the 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh for NTPC.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) share price rallied over 2% to hit a 52-week high in the early trade on Thursday after the company bagged an order worth ₹15,530 crore from state-run NTPC for a thermal power plant. BHEL shares rose as much as 2.35% to ₹121.45 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started