BHEL share price jumps 14%, rises 19% in two days. More steam left?
BHEL share price has ascended from ₹246.55 to ₹292.35 in two straight sessions
Stock market today: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) have been in an uptrend for the last two straight sessions. BHEL share price extended its rally on Thursday and touched an intraday high of ₹292.35 per share on NSE, recording around a 19 percent rise in two days.
