BHEL share price jumps 9% to hit a 52-week high, up fourfold in less than a year; should you buy, sell, or hold?
BHEL share price: At its 52-week high level of ₹318.15, the share price of BHEL has surged by 64.5 per cent year-to-date. Remarkably, within less than a year, from its 52-week low of ₹77.30 on May 29, 2023, the stock has recorded a remarkable fourfold gain.
BHEL share price: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) jumped nearly 9 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high in the morning session on Friday, May 3.
