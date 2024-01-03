comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  BHEL share price may dip 61% over next 12 months post surge in 2023: Jefferies
BHEL share price may dip 61% over next 12 months post surge in 2023: Jefferies

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The brokerage firm assigned the underperform tag for BHEL with a revised price target of ₹80, up from ₹50 previously.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Photo: BloombergPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Photo: Bloomberg

Brokerage firm Jefferies anticipates a considerable 61% decline in the shares of the state-run company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) over the next 12 months. In its recent analysis of the industrial sector, Jefferies maintained an optimistic outlook for the sector as a whole, issuing "buy" recommendations for eight out of ten stocks. However, BHEL and Cummins received an "underperform" rating.

Also read: Adani Ports board approves raising up to 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures

The brokerage firm assigned the "underperform" tag for BHEL with a revised price target of 80, up from 50 previously. Despite a notable 150% rally in BHEL shares in 2023, Jefferies expressed concerns about the industry's overcapacity in a relatively subdued demand environment. While acknowledging BHEL's significant role, Jefferies prefers to explore this sector through other companies due to worries about profitability.

Intense competitive pressures are cited as a factor contributing to declining margins, exacerbated by BHEL's fixed costs. Jefferies also highlighted government emphasis on renewables as a factor eroding captive power demand. Interestingly, Jefferies' assessment contrasts with Antique Stock Broking's recent projection of BHEL as a potential "turnaround story," predicting a rise in stock value to 230 and expecting order inflows to surpass 60,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

Also read: I G Petrochemicals: This multibagger stock is down 49% from its all-time high; is this the right time to buy?

In contrast, Haitong, another brokerage firm, maintains an underweight stance on BHEL with a price target of 73, projecting a Compounded Annual Revenue Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15% for the financial years 2023 to 2026. Kotak Institutional Equities, in a separate note, suggested that BHEL's current market capitalization may be justifiable under a "very bullish" set of assumptions, but despite this, its net income is likely to fall short of its current market capitalization.

BHEL has faced challenges over the last decade in surpassing the 200 mark, experiencing significant corrections after approaching these levels.

 

Published: 03 Jan 2024, 10:12 PM IST
