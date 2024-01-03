BHEL share price may dip 61% over next 12 months post surge in 2023: Jefferies
The brokerage firm assigned the underperform tag for BHEL with a revised price target of ₹80, up from ₹50 previously.
Brokerage firm Jefferies anticipates a considerable 61% decline in the shares of the state-run company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) over the next 12 months. In its recent analysis of the industrial sector, Jefferies maintained an optimistic outlook for the sector as a whole, issuing "buy" recommendations for eight out of ten stocks. However, BHEL and Cummins received an "underperform" rating.
