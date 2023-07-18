BHEL share price may reach ₹125, says Nuvama; Here's why it sees over 30% upside on the stock2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Nuvama Institutional Equities has upgraded BHEL to a 'buy' recommendation due to limited competition and a near-term thermal capex revival. The brokerage increased the target price to ₹125. There are macroeconomic tailwinds that could lead to a potential thermal recovery.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has been upgraded to a 'buy' recommendation by domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities and retained on its "braveheart" list due to limited competition and a near-term thermal capex revival. The brokerage increased the target price by 47%, from ₹85 to ₹125. The stock might witness an upside by more than 30% from its current levels, according to brokerage.
