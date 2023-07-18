Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has been upgraded to a 'buy' recommendation by domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities and retained on its "braveheart" list due to limited competition and a near-term thermal capex revival. The brokerage increased the target price by 47%, from ₹85 to ₹125. The stock might witness an upside by more than 30% from its current levels, according to brokerage.

According to the brokerage's study, there are macroeconomic tailwinds that could lead to a potential thermal recovery. Additionally, it stated that recent conversations with authorities from the power sector restored confidence in increased capital expenditures and tenders for both renewable energy—RE—25–30 GW in FY24—and thermal energy—25 GW by FY28.

When solar is unavailable in the evenings, thermal capacity increase RE since their plant load factors (PLFs) may ramp up to meet demand.

According to India's National Electricity Plan (NEP), around 24GW of new thermal capacity is anticipated to be operational by FY32 (ordering is anticipated to begin in FY27–28), according to the brokerage's analysis, in order to prevent a scenario in which there is a power deficit.

This suggests thermal ordering of 4-5GW/year during FY24–30E, or almost a 3x growth over the 2017–22 period. NTPC plans to order 6GW of this by March 2024. BHEL's revenue mix in FY23 was around 75% made up of the power segment, notwithstanding its forays into the industrial, railroad, and defence sectors.

“Hence, we sense a new thermal capex cycle emerging beginning FY24 for three–four years at least. Replacement of existing older plants may extend the ordering cycle beyond FY30," said the brokerage.

Can BHEL capitalise on addressing energy security issues?

The brokerage claims that given India's efforts to increase its reliance on green energy, there is a pressing need for thermal capacity to satisfy peak demand during the evening and night hours when solar energy is not accessible. While thermal capacity that is already in place and those that are still being built can balance the grid in the medium term, the low thermal PLF (64%) reserve must be used up completely within three to four years. In order to fulfil peak demand, India still requires new thermal capex despite high RE additions.

Favourably placed to ride the power wave over next 12–24 months

The brokerage builds around 2.4GW of annual thermal OI for BHEL in addition to its usual OI run-rate in its base case, with 4-5GW/year of thermal ordering over FY24–28 and at 50% market share with Larsen & Toubro’s only other rival.

"We estimate an EPS CAGR of 70% over FY23-26E, despite conservative assumptions of: delayed execution pickup by 2HFY25-FY26 - raise/trim FY24E/25E EPS by 4%/(31)%; higher provisions as % of sales; and slow OPM ramp-up. We value BHEL at 22x Mar-26E EPS, implying upside potential of 30%+; upgrade to ‘BUY/SO’ with a revised target price of ₹125," added the brokerage.

