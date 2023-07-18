Can BHEL capitalise on addressing energy security issues?

The brokerage claims that given India's efforts to increase its reliance on green energy, there is a pressing need for thermal capacity to satisfy peak demand during the evening and night hours when solar energy is not accessible. While thermal capacity that is already in place and those that are still being built can balance the grid in the medium term, the low thermal PLF (64%) reserve must be used up completely within three to four years. In order to fulfil peak demand, India still requires new thermal capex despite high RE additions.